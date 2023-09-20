Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 483 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 976,153 shares of company stock valued at $21,080,192,113. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LLY opened at $574.89 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.