Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $203.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.97 and its 200 day moving average is $195.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

