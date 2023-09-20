Constitution Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.81. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

