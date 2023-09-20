ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
Read More
