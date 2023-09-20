ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXFree Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

