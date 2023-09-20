ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContraFect Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

