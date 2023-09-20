Contrasting Atos (AEXAF) & Its Competitors

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) is one of 125 public companies in the “Information Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Atos to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Atos pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share. Atos pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 155.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atos and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos 0 0 0 0 N/A Atos Competitors 69 387 1205 11 2.69

Profitability

As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 29.45%.

This table compares Atos and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos N/A N/A N/A Atos Competitors -28.10% -28.13% -3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atos and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atos N/A N/A N/A Atos Competitors $1.25 billion $40.07 million -113.11

Atos’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atos. Atos is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Atos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atos beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms. The company also provides advance detection and response, data protection and governance, digital workplace security, IoT and OT security, trusted digital identities, and cybersecurity solutions; and infrastructure and foundation services. It serves financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, resources and services, telecom, media, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

