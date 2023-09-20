Contrasting InnovAge (INNV) & Its Peers

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare InnovAge to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for InnovAge and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge Competitors 10 147 302 0 2.64

InnovAge presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 100.04%. Given InnovAge’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

12.2% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

InnovAge has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million -$40.67 million -22.65 InnovAge Competitors $1.59 billion -$98.52 million 14.41

InnovAge’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -5.91% -12.93% -7.17% InnovAge Competitors -153.97% -217.59% -19.83%

Summary

InnovAge competitors beat InnovAge on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. As of June 30, 2022, it served approximately 6,650 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

