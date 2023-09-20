Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading Down 1.2%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.49. 1,603,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,292,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$533.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.27.

About Copper Mountain Mining

(Get Free Report)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.