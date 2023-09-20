Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Down 8.1% in August

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 22,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,258. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 95,492.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 791,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 492,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 472,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.