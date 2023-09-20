Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $552.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

