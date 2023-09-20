Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.78

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 319862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,528.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,528.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,146,274.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,358 shares of company stock worth $11,350,570 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 79,913 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Coursera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 52,727 shares during the period. Finally, William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

