Critical Comparison: Air Industries Group (AIRI) and Its Competitors

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Air Industries Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Industries Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $53.24 million -$1.08 million -5.17 Air Industries Group Competitors $1.84 billion $59.28 million 10.68

Air Industries Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Air Industries Group. Air Industries Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

9.5% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air Industries Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Air Industries Group Competitors 47 539 749 20 2.55

As a group, “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Air Industries Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Industries Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Air Industries Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Industries Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Air Industries Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group -3.88% -12.27% -3.80% Air Industries Group Competitors -65.15% -40.22% -4.98%

Summary

Air Industries Group competitors beat Air Industries Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Air Industries Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component. The Complex Machining segment offers aircraft landing and arresting gears, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Blackhawk, Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman E2D Hawkeye, the US Navy F-18, and USAF F-16 and F-15 fighter aircraft. The Turbine and Engine Component segment makes components and provides services for aircraft jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engine components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330, the Boeing 777, and others, as well as ground-power turbine applications. The company's products are used by original equipment manufacturers in the manufacture of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters jet turbine engines, and other complex aerospace and defense products. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.