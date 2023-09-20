Critical Survey: Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Vanquis Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Vanquis Banking Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $8.43 billion 0.29 $1.29 billion $0.13 8.23 Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A $1.12 1.19

Analyst Ratings

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Vanquis Banking Group. Vanquis Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lufax and Vanquis Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 3 5 4 0 2.08 Vanquis Banking Group 2 0 1 0 1.67

Lufax currently has a consensus price target of $1.84, suggesting a potential upside of 71.81%. Vanquis Banking Group has a consensus price target of $310.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23,208.27%. Given Vanquis Banking Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vanquis Banking Group is more favorable than Lufax.

Dividends

Lufax pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Vanquis Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.9%. Lufax pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vanquis Banking Group pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Vanquis Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 4.69% 2.20% 0.63% Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lufax beats Vanquis Banking Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles. The company was formerly known as Provident Financial plc and changed its name to Vanquis Banking Group plc in March 2023. Vanquis Banking Group plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

