Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Short Interest Update

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cybin Stock Performance

CYBN stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.52. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

