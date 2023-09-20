Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 1,150.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Delek US’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -116.05%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

