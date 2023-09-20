Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $243.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.62.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.78.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.