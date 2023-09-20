Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,828 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 4.2% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 238,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 136,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 216,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. 39,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

