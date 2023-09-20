Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,119,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,338,000 after purchasing an additional 312,530 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

