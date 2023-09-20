Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Prosperity Planning Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 641,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 0.27% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,052,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,635,000 after buying an additional 115,586 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,181,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,730,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,091,000 after acquiring an additional 392,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

