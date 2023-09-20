Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Position Increased by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up 16.7% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC owned about 2.65% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $20,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $81.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.1652 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

