DMC Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DMC Group LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.0% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $552.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.