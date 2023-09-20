Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.45. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

