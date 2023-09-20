DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 783,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

