Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

