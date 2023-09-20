Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAVA. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Endava stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Endava by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 2.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Endava by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

