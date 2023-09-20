Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $257,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.