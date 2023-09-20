Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,199,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 1,138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESVIF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

