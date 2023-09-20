Erickson Financial Group LLC Has $9.99 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Erickson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.1% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,793,000 after buying an additional 45,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $369.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.25. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

