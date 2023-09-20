Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 43,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 139,368 shares.The stock last traded at $52.35 and had previously closed at $51.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 755.73% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

