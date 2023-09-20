EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 4.8%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.75. 293,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,310,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVGO. Citigroup reduced their target price on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.91.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,282 shares of company stock worth $217,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 809.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

