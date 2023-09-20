Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,400 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 797,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,440.7 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EVGGF opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $137.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

