FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,478 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 2.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $249.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.90.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.