Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,114. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $136.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.63.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.