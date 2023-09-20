Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

HYD opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

