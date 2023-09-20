Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 27,547 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

