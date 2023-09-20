Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

