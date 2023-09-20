Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 419,367 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHJ opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

