Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

