Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $35,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

