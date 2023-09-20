Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 3,285 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after purchasing an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,012 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,786,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 8,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after buying an additional 1,556,062 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

