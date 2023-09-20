Financial Survey: Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) vs. Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -44.54% -22.01% Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -235.45% -36.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium and Thunder Mountain Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.42 million ($0.02) -4.81 Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 14.18 -$1.25 million ($0.01) -6.99

Analyst Recommendations

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lithium and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada. It also holds interests in the San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada; North Big Smoky property located in Nye, Nevada; and the Yeehaw Titanium (Ti)/Rare Earth Element (REE) exploration prospect covering 5,438 acres located in the acres located in the Monashee Mountains in the Trail Creek Mining Division in South Central British Columbia. In addition, the company holds interest in BC Sugar Property covering 2,947 acres located in the Okanagan Highlands to the east of Vernon British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

