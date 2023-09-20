First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 646 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Textron were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,985,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,286,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after buying an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Textron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXT opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $80.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

