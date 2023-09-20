First National Bank of South Miami Has $164,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after acquiring an additional 351,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

