First National Bank of South Miami Sells 196 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Amgen were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $264.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

