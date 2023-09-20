First National Bank of South Miami Sells 622 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,175.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

