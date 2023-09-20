First National Bank of South Miami Sells 994 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Intel were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

