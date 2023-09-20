First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 777,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,044,609 shares.The stock last traded at $17.84 and had previously closed at $17.75.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $579.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99.

Get First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 66.2% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 82.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 93,838 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.