First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,022. The company has a market capitalization of $255.54 million, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.8555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -159.09%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

