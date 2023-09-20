First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,685 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 162,507 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 61,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Tasty Dividend Stocks With Value and Above-Average Yields
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.