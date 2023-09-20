First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,685 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 162,507 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 61,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

