First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 4.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,487,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

