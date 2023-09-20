First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,676,000 after buying an additional 907,715 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,041,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 734,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,502,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

